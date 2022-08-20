Bonaire government advises residents to download disaster app

KRALENDIJK- The Public Entity Bonaire (OLB) advises citizens to download the disaster app Disasterprep Bonaire and install it on their phone.

The App is available through iTunes and Google Play. “In the app you can read how you can prepare for various disasters and what the OLB can do for you during these disasters. Through the app, the OLB can send important push messages to all users during a disaster,” according to the OLB.

The disasterprep Bonaire app is available in Papiamento, Dutch, English and Spanish. The OLB indicates that it is also a good idea for those who have had the application on their phone for some time to install it again. This guarantees that it works flawlessly when it is needed.