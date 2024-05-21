The Netherlands Bonaire Government begins distribution of Voting Cards for European Parliament Elections Melanie Zandwijk 21-05-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Voters on the island this week have started to receive their Voting Cards. Photo: ABC Online Media

KRALENDIJK – According to a statement from the Public Entity of Bonaire (OLB), the Voting Cards for the European Parliament elections on June 6, 2024, will be delivered to homes during the week of May 20, 2024.

The postal service will deliver the voting cards to the address where the voter was registered with the Civil Affairs Department as of April 23, 2024. The Voting Cards will be placed in the voters’ mailboxes. The Civil Registry asks voters to ensure that their mailboxes are clearly visible for the delivery personnel.

Voters who have not received their Voting Cards by Thursday, May 23, 2024, have lost it, or have a damaged pass, can request a replacement Card. This can be done starting Friday, May 24, 2024, either digitally or in person.

Identification

The form to request a replacement voting pass can be obtained online or in person at the Civil Affairs Department. To receive a replacement Voting Cards, the voter must present a valid ID, such as a passport, driving licence, or sédula.