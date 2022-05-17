Bonaire Government gives permission for ’temporary price increase’ locally produced eggs

KRALENDIJK- The Public Entity Bonaire (OLB) gives what it describes as temporary permission for the increase in the prices of eggs produced on Bonaire.

This is a price increase of 75 cents per dozen eggs. A box will now cost 3 dollars and 53 cents. The producers on the island had previously announced a price increase due to increased production costs.

The OLB said in a press release on Monday that it considers it important that local producers can continue to produce cost-effectively. At the same time, it wishes to ensure that the price increases cited by the producers are not temporary.

Three months

The temporary permission for the price increase is valid for three months. After these three months, the Executive Council wants to reassess the situation.