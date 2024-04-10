Bonaire Government installs Animal Welfare Work Group
KRALENDIJK- The Public Entity Bonaire (OLB) has established a working group that will focus on animal welfare on the island.
The establishment of this working group is a continuation of the previous Dog Welfare Working Group. The working group will address current issues such as stray dogs on the island but will also advocate for animal welfare in a broader sense.
In addition to improving the living conditions of animals, the working group also aims to increase knowledge in the field of animal care. Through educational programs and awareness initiatives, it seeks to ensure that pet owners and animal lovers have the necessary information and skills to care for their pets properly.
Information Campaign
In the upcoming second quarter, the working group will launch an information campaign aimed at raising awareness among pet owners and animal lovers.
Meer News
-
Advertisement
Sign up for your digital invoice and payment confirmation by email
Sign up for your digital invoice and payment confi...
-
Saba
Saba Participates in Conference International Panel for Deltas, Coastal Areas and Islands
Saba Participates in Conference International Pane...
-
Bonaire
Bonaire Government installs Animal Welfare Work Group
Bonaire Government installs Animal Welfare Work Gr...
-
Saba
Residents of Saba are first to receive healthcare card
Residents of Saba are first to receive healthcare ...
-
Jobs
Vacancy Chief Executive Officer & Project Director Saba
Vacancy Chief Executive Officer & Project Dire...
-
Police and justice
Coast Guard intercepts drug boat near Bonaire
Coast Guard intercepts drug boat near Bonaire
-
Events
300 Swimmers join Cross Channel Swim from Nevis to St. Kitts
300 Swimmers join Cross Channel Swim from Nevis to...
-
Airlift
Healthy growth of flights and passenger numbers continues at Flamingo Airport Bonaire
Healthy growth of flights and passenger numbers co...
Meer News
-
Advertisement
Sign up for your digital invoice and payment confirmation by email
Sign up for your digital invoice and payment confi...
-
Saba
Saba Participates in Conference International Panel for Deltas, Coastal Areas and Islands
Saba Participates in Conference International Pane...
-
Bonaire
Bonaire Government installs Animal Welfare Work Group
Bonaire Government installs Animal Welfare Work Gr...
-
Saba
Residents of Saba are first to receive healthcare card
Residents of Saba are first to receive healthcare ...
-
Jobs
Vacancy Chief Executive Officer & Project Director Saba
Vacancy Chief Executive Officer & Project Dire...
-
Police and justice
Coast Guard intercepts drug boat near Bonaire
Coast Guard intercepts drug boat near Bonaire
-
Events
300 Swimmers join Cross Channel Swim from Nevis to St. Kitts
300 Swimmers join Cross Channel Swim from Nevis to...
-
Airlift
Healthy growth of flights and passenger numbers continues at Flamingo Airport Bonaire
Healthy growth of flights and passenger numbers co...
Meer Bonaire
-
Bonaire
Bonaire Government installs Animal Welfare Work Group
Bonaire Government installs Animal Welfare Work Gr...
-
Police and justice
Coast Guard intercepts drug boat near Bonaire
Coast Guard intercepts drug boat near Bonaire
-
Bonaire
Conference on European space program held on Bonaire
Conference on European space program held on Bonai...
Meer Events
-
Events
300 Swimmers join Cross Channel Swim from Nevis to St. Kitts
300 Swimmers join Cross Channel Swim from Nevis to...
-
Events
Classical Music Board Bonaire with two new concerts on April 20 and 21
Classical Music Board Bonaire with two new concert...
-
News
Caribbean Islands Celebrate Earth Hour
Caribbean Islands Celebrate Earth Hour