Bonaire Government issues Import Ban on meat from Dominican Republic

Kralendijk – It is temporarily prohibited to import sausage, spreads and other meat products from the Dominican Republic. The public entity Bonaire has made this decision because African swine fever has been found in the Dominican Republic.

Small quantities of meat products, such as meat spreads, are also not allowed to enter the island. Customs will pay extra attention to this at the airport. The inspectors of the Bonaire Veterinary Department will also monitor this when importing meat (products) by sea.

African swine fever is very contagious and especially dangerous for pigs. The Veterinary Department wants to prevent the disease from also breaking out among pigs on Bonaire. Infection can occur through direct contact between pigs, eating contaminated meat or meat products.

The disease can also be spread through contaminated objects such as shoes, clothing, vehicles, knives or contaminated food. African swine fever is however not contagious to humans.