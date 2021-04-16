Bonaire Government presents New Graph With Daily Vaccination Numbers















Kralendijk- The Government of Bonaire has presented a new daily graph today to provide information on the number of people vaccinated per day.

There was much criticism and discussion on the previous daily information, as it did not clearly show the number of people who had received the anti-Covid jab in a single day.







The new graph shows clearly how many people were vaccinated for the first time and how many people were vaccinated for the second time. On Thursday a total of 819 people received a shot.

While the pace of vaccination has now increased considerably, Government wants accelerate even further, by opening an additional vaccination site. The ambition is to vaccinate at least 1000 people per day. A ‘walk-in’ vaccination option will also be introduced during certain hours of the day. This however is only possible for the first shot.