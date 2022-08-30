Bonaire Government provides information about Dia di Boneiru celebration

KRALENDIJK- During a press conference on Monday morning, the Public Entity Bonaire (OLB) gave information about the celebration of Bonaire Day on the 6th of September, 2022.

Commissioner Nina den Heyer was happy that the celebrations will be able to take place again normally and without restrictions.

The protocol part takes place in front of the Administrative Office and the celebration continues with the cultural part in Tera Kòrá under the Tamarind tree. The theme chosen by the OLB this year is ‘Our Children, Our Wealth, Our Future, Our Pride’.

The day starts at 8 am with a solemn Island Council meeting in the Passangrahan. The protocol part starts at 09.30. with a parade of uniformed groups and under the tones of our national anthem the gigantic Bonairean flag is hoisted.

Varied

Den Heyer promises that the program will be very varied and will last until 12 noon. The celebration in Tera Kòrá starts at 12 noon with food sales and live music and will continue until 11 at night.