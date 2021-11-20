Bonaire Government starts campaign around Children’s rights













10 Shares

Photo: ABC Online Media

KRALENDIJK- The Public Entity Bonaire is launching a 2022 campaign in the context of children’s rights through the Education and Welfare Department.

Every year on November 20, the International Day of the Rights of the Child is celebrated. This year, the Education and Welfare Division of the Society and Care Directorate is launching a campaign to emphasize three of the rights our children have.



Upbringing and education



Children’s rights are enshrined in the UNICEF Convention on the Rights of the Child and relate, among other things, to the right to a good upbringing and the right to education. The theme of the campaign is ‘From childcare to a better development and education.’ Various activities are taking place in the context of the campaign, including in

childcare, parents and school.