Bonaire Government stresses importance of Second Jab















Governor Edison Rijna getting his second shot of the Pfizer vaccine. Photo: Government of Bonaire.

Kralendijk- The Government of Bonaire reminds residents, especially those who only went in for one shot of the Covid-19 vaccine, that it is important to also take the second jab.

“Especially now that the delta variant, which is much more contagious and sickening, is rapidly advancing in the world”, according to a statement from Public Health. The department points to the fact that a fully vaccinated person can still get infected, but is much better protected against serious illness and hospitalization than a person who has only had 1 shot.

On Bonaire, 80% of the target group of over 18 has had the first corona jab, and 64.8% of this group has had two vaccinations. Of the young people between 12 and 18 years, 20% had the first injection.

About 15% of adults have not yet passed the second shot. That is why the Public Health department is calling on residents who have already been vaccinated once to also get the second corona jab. A fully vaccinated person who had close contact with an infected person two weeks after the second shot is no longer required to be quarantined.

Travel

Fully vaccinated residents do not need to be tested when traveling from Bonaire to Aruba or Curaçao. All residents who have not yet passed the second corona jab and have not yet made an appointment, can call 0800 0900 free of charge for an appointment.

They can also visit Kompleho Deportivo Jorge Nicolaas on Saturday without an appointment to get the shot. They must bring the vaccination card with them, so that the second shot can be added to the card.