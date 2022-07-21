Bonaire government wants to refurbish area around historic landing strip 

KRALENDIJK- The Public Entity Bonaire (OLB) wants to refurbish the area around the island’s first airport.

An agreement between the Public Entity and the Bonaire Holding Maatschappij should make funds available to refurbish the area.

The island’s first airport was not at its current location, but near the Subi Blanku area, on the road between Kralendijk and Rincon. Because on closer inspection the area turned out to be not ideal, but also limited in the possibilities for expansion, a new runway was built at the current location.

Control tower

Refurbishing the area around Subi Blanku has been on the wish list for some time. A few years ago, part of the old control tower was also moved to the area of the first airport to be exhibited there in the future.

Due to the agreement between the OLB and Bonaire Holding, money is now available for this.