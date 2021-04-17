Bonaire Government Warns about Counterfeit Whiskey













Kralendijk- The Supervision & Enforcement Department of the Government of Bonaire warns about counterfeit whiskey bottles of the Johnnie Walker Black Label brand.

There are bottles of Black Label in circulation whose origin cannot be traced. The bottles in question can be recognized by a batch number that has been scraped off the bottle.







This batch number is located at the bottom of the back of the bottle. The Supervision & Enforcement Directorate is currently investigating the issue.

Because it is unclear what the batch of bottles actually contain, the Supervision & Enforcement Directorate advises not to drink whiskey from these specific bottles, until it is clear whether the product is safe.