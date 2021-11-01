Bonaire Government working on Central Service Centre













KRALENDIJK- At the beginning of 2022, the Public Entity Bonaire will start offering all its services in one single Service Centre. This concerns payment services, requests, permits, applications and information. To achieve this, a Centre for Services is being developed, a so-called CCC (Customer Contact Centre).



The intention is that residents come to the Centre for services to arrange all their government affairs under one roof, without having to go to different locations. The centre will be characterized by service and proactivity. This means that before your documents such as an identity card or permit has expired, you will receive a notification so that you can renew them in time.



E-counter



The Service Centre will also function as an E-counter. If residents are unable to come in person, they can call, WhatsApp or chat with the Centre. There will also be an option to see the status for requests or documents online. The portal will get the name miboneiru.com and it can be accessed anytime, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week on any digital device.



“There has been talk about a Centre where citizens can go and do all their business with the Government. Now we are finally going to make this a reality and ensure that citizens receive better and more efficient services from the government. Funds have been budgeted in the budget for 2022 to be able to set up the Service Centre. This project is part of the digitization process of the Civil Service department and will ensure that citizens can get their stuff much faster” assures Commissioner Hennyson Thielman. He is the Deputy for Economic Affairs.