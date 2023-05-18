18 mei 2023 08:01 am

Bonaire Government works on Digital Channels and will be closed on Friday

KRALENDIJK- In their usual ’timely’ manner, the Public Entity of Bonaire (PEB) announced at the end of the day on Wednesday that they will be busy upgrading their digital channels from 5 p.m. until next Monday, May 22nd.

The work on the digital channels is expected to be completed by next Monday at 7 a.m.

In the same message, it is communicated that the offices of the EPB will be closed on Friday and will reopen on Monday morning, May 22nd.

The EPB states that upgrading the digital channels is part of their efforts to improve service delivery to residents. 

