29 May 2021

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

Bonaire Coronavirus Latest news

Bonaire has 11 active cases of covid-19 today, five persons recovered

63

Kralendijk- Out of eleven tested persons, not one came back positive for Covid-19. Five persons recovered from Covid-19 as of Saturday. Therefore the total active cases stands at 11.

No one is at the hospital with any Covid-19 related symptoms.











