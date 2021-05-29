Bonaire has 11 active cases of covid-19 today, five persons recovered

Kralendijk- Out of eleven tested persons, not one came back positive for Covid-19. Five persons recovered from Covid-19 as of Saturday. Therefore the total active cases stands at 11.
No one is at the hospital with any Covid-19 related symptoms.
