21 August 2021 22:16 pm

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

Bonaire has 25 Covid-19 cases on Saturday

Bonaire Coronavirus Latest news

Bonaire has 25 Covid-19 cases on Saturday

78

  • 1
    Share

Kralendijk- With the number of new infections varying widely from day to day, Bonaire has reached a total number of 25 cases on Saturday.

This after 4 new infections were found among the 53 people who took a test. There is currently still one patient at the hospital with Covid-related symptoms.

One person has recovered between Friday and Saturday.

Also read:

en English
X
zh-CN Chinese (Simplified)en Englishde Germanpt Portuguesees Spanish