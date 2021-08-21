- 1Share
Kralendijk- With the number of new infections varying widely from day to day, Bonaire has reached a total number of 25 cases on Saturday.
This after 4 new infections were found among the 53 people who took a test. There is currently still one patient at the hospital with Covid-related symptoms.
One person has recovered between Friday and Saturday.
Also read:
- ‘Focus on EZ Air and SXM Airways, rather than on Winair or Ferry Service’
- Bonaire has 25 Covid-19 cases on Saturday
- KLM Netherlands, CEO Harm Kreulen recognized as Bonaire Ambassador by TCB
- Quarantined Statia Residents all test negative after Covid-scare
- Again one single new Covid-case Bonaire
- Bonaire Tourism Recovering with 9000 visitors in June
- Interparliamentary Kingdom Consultation Bonaire
- Start of the Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard Training 2021
- Share of Sustainable Energy on Bonaire is Declining
- Saba now has Compost Mulch Program
- Minister VSA meets with Director SMDF to discuss the food voucher program and senior registrations
- Vacature Maatschappelijk Werker Sint Eustatius
- Single new Covid-infection on Bonaire Thursday
- Four Statian Residents obtain Dutch Nationality
- Professional Volleyball and Soccer coaches visit St. Eustatius