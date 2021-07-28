Bonaire hit by blackout













Photo: ABC Online Media

Kralendijk- Since close to 8 AM Bonaire is without power. The island is confronting a complete blackout.

According to a short statement from WEB on Social Media, they are still looking into the cause. “At this moment we are experiencing and interruption of electricity network on the whole island of Bonaire a so called “ black out” . The WEB team is currently investigating the source of the black out”, according to WEB.

The Company promises to provide more information as soon as this becomes available.