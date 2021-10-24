Bonaire Hospital takes implements measures after influx of additional Covid patients













10 Shares

On Saturday various measures were implemented by Fundashon Mariadal. Photo: ABC Online Media

KRALENDIJK- Due to the fast increase in number of hospital admissions due to Covid-19, Fundashon Mariadal is forced to immediately switch to cohort nursing and to apply the prevention rules more tightly.

On Saturday, it turned out that there were suddenly 11 patients treated at the hospital, up 4 from just one day earlier. Three patients are receiving extra care. There is one additional patient from Bonaire being treated at the hospital in Curacao, right now.

Fundashon Mariadal has decided to set up part of the Sentebibu department (hospital) for ‘cohort nursing’ starting Saturday 2021. In addition, the elective operations will be discontinued in the short term. This means that all non-emergency operations will be postponed.

A cohort ward is a room where patients who have the same virus are kept strictly separated from other patients and are nursed appropriately in group isolation. The reason for this measure is the increase in the number of COVID-19 patients who need intensive nursing. Very strict rules apply to cohort nursing.

Access

In addition, the prevention rules must be strictly observed in the hospital. There are two visiting hours per day, namely from 11:30 am. until 13:00 h. and from 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm. Only one visitor per day is allowed for each patient. This also applies to maternity visits.

Visitors, clients and patients should take into account that the use of a medical mask is mandatory within the hospital and the botika. Cloth face masks are not allowed. Visitors are screened at the entrance to the hospital. The hospital makes an appeal on all who feel any symptoms at all, which can be indicative of a Covid-19 infection, to refrain from visiting the hospital.