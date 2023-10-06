Bonaire hosts international partners during its first International Tourism Conference

KRALENDIJK – Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) organized its first Bonaire International Tourism Conference (BITC).

According to TCB, This was a great opportunity for international wholesalers, tour operators, travel agents, and tourism partners to experience the unique product that Bonaire offers its visitors and meetings with private sector partners. They learned more about Bonaire’s new marketing strategies, explored what Bonaire has to offer both product and properties, met new island partners, and brought new business opportunities for the island.

The week’s events started with a fun and engaging Tourism After 5, an industry happy hour hosted by Plaza Beach & Dive Resort. The international partners and invitees got to meet and connect with the island partners and each other. Following the Tourism After 5, TCB and Plaza Beach & Dive Resort hosted a welcome dinner for the international partners. The next day, on September 26, the international partners had a chance to meet one-on-one with the island sector partners in a Let’s Meet & Flamingle Business Speed date, in which they discussed partnership and new business opportunities, including ways to boost sales.

Summit

In addition, the partners participated in the Annual Bonaire Tourism Summit, where they learned more about Bonaire’s airlift plans, actions and strategy for tourism development, state of the industry, results, and plans for the future.

The international partners that were part of the BITC are: ABC Travel Nederland, Bonaire Pros, Caradonna Adventures, Maduro Dive, PADI Media Group, Reismedia Nederland, TUI Group, WestJet.