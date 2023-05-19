Bonaire Human Rights granted Special Consultative Status of UN Economic and Social Council

NEW YORK/ KRALENDIJK- The Bonaire Human Rights Organization (BHRO) delegation marked the 420th day on the road as they continue to lobby in Latin America and Caribbean.

Last Sunday, they traveled to the United Nations Headquarters in New York to take up the Invitation of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) of the United Nations, to attend meetings from 15th – 23rd May.

The Economic and Social Council is one of the six principal organs of the United Nations, responsible for the direction and coordination of the economic, social, humanitarian, and cultural activities carried out by the United Nations.

Meetings

The meetings will be from 10 am to 6 pm every day at the New Nations Headquarters, New York. Members of the commission comprise 54 countries, 14 from Africa, 11 from Asia, 6 from Eastern Europe, 10 from Latin America and Caribbean, 13 from Western Europe and other areas include.