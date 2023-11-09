Bonaire in the spotlight at the international DEMA Dive Show

KRALENDIJK – Bonaire takes center stage this year at the DEMA Show, the leading trade show for the diving industry, taking place from November 14 to 17, 2023, at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans. This marks the first time the event is organized in this city.

The Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB), in collaboration with 15 island partners, has worked towards a standout presentation. The Bonaire Pavilion, located near the main entrance, will be impossible to miss for visitors and promises a warm welcome with new uniform Bonaire branding and the distinctive Bonaire Flamboyance flamingos.

The partners traveling to the DEMA Show this year include Belnem House Bonaire, Bonaire East Coast Diving, Buddy Dive Resort, Captain Don’s Habitat, Chogogo Beach & Dive Resort, Courtyard by Marriott, Delfins Beach Resort, Dive Friends Bonaire, Divi Flamingo Beach Resort, Grand Windsock Bonaire, Plaza Beach & Dive Resort, Resort Bonaire, STINAPA, Tourism Corporation Bonaire, and VIP Diving. Together, they offer visitors the opportunity to explore the pristine dive sites of Bonaire, a place known as one of the last unspoiled gems.

Furthermore, Bonaire seizes the opportunity to collaborate with ScubaRadio, giving trade show visitors the chance to win fantastic prizes, including diving experiences and week-long vacations.