12 september 2023 20:06 pm

Bonaire invites residents and visitors to participate in World Cleanup Day

KRALENDIJK — On Saturday, September 16, 2023, residents and visitors of Bonaire are warmly invited to participate in World Cleanup Day. This initiative is supported by Fundashon Boneiru Limpi i Bunita, Selibon, and the Public Entity of Bonaire.

Cleanup activities will take place at various locations, including Kaya Statius van Eps, Kaya Uranus, the road to Washikemba, and the coastline of Lac Cai.

We call upon all residents, businesses, schools, and tourists to join in this effort for a cleaner and healthier Bonaire. Together, we strive for a cleaner future for our beautiful island,” said Fundashon Boneiru Limpi i Bunita.

On Saturday, September 16, 2023, starting at 8:00 a.m., residents and visitors will gather at Kaya Calixta.

