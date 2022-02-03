Bonaire is missing out on money due to lack of registration for Airbnb















KRALENDIJK – There are many homes, apartments and studios on Bonaire that are rented out via online platforms. The landlords often do not collect or pay tourist tax and contribute relatively little to the economy of Bonaire. This is how the island loses income. This in according to Bonhata (Bonaire Hotel and Tourism Association) in a press release.

The number of beds and rooms in the hotels and resorts is known, but not for individual rental of studios and apartments, due to the lack of registration. As a representative of the tourism sector on the island, Bonhata therefore advocates a registration obligation for websites such as Airbnb, Booking.com and Vrbo.

This would help to combat unfair competition and the loss of tax revenue. The registration obligation also helps to gain insight into the number of beds and rooms on Bonaire. This information can be used to provide strategic direction for development in the tourism sector.