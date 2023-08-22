‘Bonaire Island Map’ still available on the island

KRALENDIJK – A promotional article that recently appeared in various media outlets seemed to suggest that there hasn’t been a physical map of Bonaire available since the year 2018.

However, that turns out to be incorrect. In early 2023, a renewed edition of the well-known Bonaire Island Map was published by Ultimate Media Design, a company owned by Dahya Djojopawiro-Booi.

This is a continuation of a project initiated by the late Max van Dortmund. “This locally designed and produced map, released annually with a cover sponsored by TCB, is also available for free everywhere,” stated the team behind the road map.

Informative

In addition to being free, the map is also informative, providing a lot of practical and useful information about the island, accommodations, diving spots, and local restaurants, for example.