Bonaire leaves a positive impression at DEMA dive show in New Orleans

The Bonaire Delegation at the DEMA Show. Photo: TCB

KRALENDIJK – According to Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB), Bonaire shone during the 47th annual DEMA Show in New Orleans, Louisiana, held from November 14 to 17, 2023. 

Crystel Pourier, US & Canada Representative, and Annette Emerenciana, Marketing PR & Project Coordinator, presented the island alongside 15 partners in the new ‘It’s in our Nature’ Bonaire Pavilion.

The delegation received praise for their cohesive presentation of the island. TCB collaborated with ScubaRadio for the third consecutive year, organizing giveaways featuring Bonaire-themed prizes from various partners. According to TCB, this has increased the visibility and engagement of the island at the event.

