Bonaire Library Gets New Modern Lending System

KRALENDIJK – As part of the automation process of the Bonaire Public Library, a new system for book lending is currently being installed.

The old Koha system will officially be replaced by the new Wise system starting from June 26, 2023. Wise offers many advantages, including the ability to view the book collection on the library’s website. Library members will also be able to reserve and extend books from the comfort of their homes.

Throughout the month of June, the library staff is working together with a team from the Online Computer Library Center (OCLC) in the Netherlands to install and use the new Wise system. During this period, the staff is also being trained in the new system, and the entire book collection is being manually entered.

Due to the extensive work that needs to be done in a short period of time, the library will be closed from Tuesday, June 20 to June 26. Starting from 1 PM on June 26, library members can visit to collect their new library cards and have a look around.

Membership

Membership at the library is completely free for individuals up to 18 years old. For adults, the membership fee is a modest $6 per year. For more information, starting from June 26, you can visit the library at Kaya Gramèl or call 715-5344.