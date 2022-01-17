Bonaire Mural nominated for Best Mural of the World

- 55Shares
KRALENDIJK- The Bonaire mural ‘Leilana’ by TikiandCo, made by Tymon de Laat, has been nominated for the Street Art prize 2021.
For the past 12 months Street Art Cities scanned social media, selected and shared 100 fresh artworks every month. The audience supported and voted for their favorite artists, resulting in this list of 100 most popular artworks, a selection from across the globe: from Canada to Chili, from Denmark to South Africa.
Voting
People can vote for their favourite mural via https://linktr.ee/streetartcities
