Bonaire now scores relatively low with Covid Infections













1 Share

KRALENDIJK- Bonaire has done much worse than all other Antillean islands in recent weeks when it comes to the Covid-19 infections. This is both true for the daily number of new infections, measured per 100,000 inhabitants, and the total number of ‘active’ infections.

Since about a week now, Curaçao and Aruba in particular are suddenly faced with a strongly increasing numbers, with a new high of 816 new infections on the first day of the new year.

With 816 infections on roughly 160,000 inhabitants, Curaçao has an incidence rate of approximately half a percent (0.51%), while that on Bonaire, with 23 cases on roughly 21,000 inhabitants, is a lot lower with 0.16%.

Positive test ratio

Where Bonaire does relatively poorly, is the number of people who test positive relative to the total number of tests administered. On Saturday, 23 people tested positive for a total of 48 tests taken at Public Health. That is almost half of all people tested. On Friday, the picture was identical.

This is possibly an indication that the actual number of infections on Bonaire is much higher, but that few people are tested because of the holidays.