Bonaire.nu Remains the Most Read News Website in Caribbean Netherlands

KRALENDIJK – Bonaire.nu continues to be the most frequently visited news website among residents of Caribbean Netherlands, according to a media survey conducted by the Rijksdienst Caribisch Nederland (RCN).

Over 72% of Bonaire residents rely on Bonaire.nu for local news. The English-language publication, The BES-Reporter, ranks second and is especially popular in the Windward Islands, but increasingly in Bonaire as well. Both sites form part of ABC Online Media, led by Sylvia de Leon and Harald Linkels, with a combined reach of 91%.

The purpose of the survey was to gain insight into the media usage habits of residents in Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba, in order to better align communication strategies. The central focus of the research was to understand how residents of Caribbean Netherlands perceive the media landscape and how they receive messages from RCN.

Social Media

A notable finding from the survey is that residents of Caribbean Netherlands are most effectively reached through social media. Facebook and WhatsApp are particularly popular as communication channels widely used by the population.

Furthermore, the survey also examined the performance of newspapers and radio stations on the islands. On Bonaire, the publications Extra and Boneriano rank highest among newspapers, while on the Windward Islands, The Daily Herald takes the lead.

Regarding radio stations, Live99FM is the most listened to station on Bonaire, followed by BreezyFM and BONFM.

