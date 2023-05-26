26 mei 2023 11:42 am

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

Bonaire Latest news

Bonaire.nu Remains the Most Read News Website in Caribbean Netherlands

87

Coen van Gennip of the Company FlowCreateGo gave a presentation of the most important results. Photo: ABC Online Media

KRALENDIJK – Bonaire.nu continues to be the most frequently visited news website among residents of Caribbean Netherlands, according to a media survey conducted by the Rijksdienst Caribisch Nederland (RCN).

Over 72% of Bonaire residents rely on Bonaire.nu for local news. The English-language publication, The BES-Reporter, ranks second and is especially popular in the Windward Islands, but increasingly in Bonaire as well.  Both sites form part of ABC Online Media, led by Sylvia de Leon and Harald Linkels, with a combined reach of 91%.

The purpose of the survey was to gain insight into the media usage habits of residents in Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba, in order to better align communication strategies. The central focus of the research was to understand how residents of Caribbean Netherlands perceive the media landscape and how they receive messages from RCN.

Social Media

A notable finding from the survey is that residents of Caribbean Netherlands are most effectively reached through social media. Facebook and WhatsApp are particularly popular as communication channels widely used by the population.

Furthermore, the survey also examined the performance of newspapers and radio stations on the islands. On Bonaire, the publications Extra and Boneriano rank highest among newspapers, while on the Windward Islands, The Daily Herald takes the lead.

Regarding radio stations, Live99FM is the most listened to station on Bonaire, followed by BreezyFM and BONFM.

Also read

More news

Receive the news daily in your inbox:

Top vacancies

More vacancies

News from Saba

More news from Saba

News from St. Eustatius

More news from St. Eustatius