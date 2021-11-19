Bonaire on Best of the World 2022 National Geographic Traveler













KRALENDIJK – Bonaire has been selected as one of National Geographic Traveler’s best destinations in 2022. The Best of the World list is one of the most influential lists in the world when it comes to travel and appears in all international editions of National Geographic Traveler, both in print and online.

National Geographic Traveler’s Best of the World 2022 is divided into five categories – nature, adventure, culture, sustainability and family – and rewards 25 special destinations with a relevant story for the coming year. Bonaire is categorized as ‘family’ and is described as an ideal place to discover the underwater world, with a mention of the Bonaire Marine Park.

“The fact that Bonaire is on the 2022 Best of the World list by National Geographic Traveler is of course fantastic international promotion that will certainly benefit the brand awareness of our island. The world is looking forward to being able to travel again and discover new destinations and we are therefore delighted to be honored with this top 25 best destinations in 2022. We look forward to receiving new visitors and sharing with them all the beautiful places and unique characteristics of our island,” said Miles Mercera, CEO of Tourism Corporation Bonaire.

The list was compiled, researched and written in collaboration with National Geographic Traveler’s international editorial staff, who serve millions of readers through its magazines and websites around the world. The Dutch list can be found as of today at natgeo.nl/best-of-the- world-lijst-2022. The Best of the World 2022 list will also appear in the upcoming January issue of National Geographic Traveler Netherlands, simultaneously with the US version and other international editions.