- 20Shares
KRALENDIJK – Bonaire has been selected as one of National Geographic Traveler’s best destinations in 2022. The Best of the World list is one of the most influential lists in the world when it comes to travel and appears in all international editions of National Geographic Traveler, both in print and online.
National Geographic Traveler’s Best of the World 2022 is divided into five categories – nature, adventure, culture, sustainability and family – and rewards 25 special destinations with a relevant story for the coming year. Bonaire is categorized as ‘family’ and is described as an ideal place to discover the underwater world, with a mention of the Bonaire Marine Park.
“The fact that Bonaire is on the 2022 Best of the World list by National Geographic Traveler is of course fantastic international promotion that will certainly benefit the brand awareness of our island. The world is looking forward to being able to travel again and discover new destinations and we are therefore delighted to be honored with this top 25 best destinations in 2022. We look forward to receiving new visitors and sharing with them all the beautiful places and unique characteristics of our island,” said Miles Mercera, CEO of Tourism Corporation Bonaire.
The list was compiled, researched and written in collaboration with National Geographic Traveler’s international editorial staff, who serve millions of readers through its magazines and websites around the world. The Dutch list can be found as of today at natgeo.nl/best-of-the- world-lijst-2022. The Best of the World 2022 list will also appear in the upcoming January issue of National Geographic Traveler Netherlands, simultaneously with the US version and other international editions.
Also read:
- Submit your application for child benefit | Advertisement
- Bonaire on Best of the World 2022 National Geographic Traveler
- Infection case at Public Health can lead to delayed test results in Bonaire
- Hydroponics Farm on Saba soon operational
- Council Members Domacassé and Ellis learn ins and outs of Public Speaking
- After confusion: Adult entertainers Pachi Place allowed to travel to and work in Bonaire
- Saba Lions Club donates dictionaries to schools
- Pomp-out-service for sewage yachts in use
- Dave Levenstone (UMP) calls on island governments to make BES Air Connection work
- Many on St. Eustatius shocked by chopping down of age-old tree
- Van Putten sole IC member to show up for ‘ferry debate’
- EZ Air receives Second Saab Aircraft
- Selibon expands waste separation station in Hato
- WINAIR will be increasing flights to Saba, St. Eustatius, Tortola and Antigua
- Minster Lawrence and Vice President St. Martin Tourism Bureau reassure Tourism Sector