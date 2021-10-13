Bonaire participates in 2021 Routes World Conference













Foto’s Miles Mercera

MILAN- Bonaire participated in the Routes World Conference 2021 which was held in Milan this year. The Bonaire team consisted of TCB director Miles Mercera, Marco van der Kreeke on behalf of Bonaire International Airport (BIA) and advisor Howard Mann.

According to Mercera, Bonaire has had discussions with a number of existing-, but also with several new potential aviation partners.

“What we did was explain to these partners what Bonaire stands for, and to find partners who recognize themselves in what we offer as a Caribbean niche market or as ’boutique destination’.