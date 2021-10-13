- 2Shares
MILAN- Bonaire participated in the Routes World Conference 2021 which was held in Milan this year. The Bonaire team consisted of TCB director Miles Mercera, Marco van der Kreeke on behalf of Bonaire International Airport (BIA) and advisor Howard Mann.
According to Mercera, Bonaire has had discussions with a number of existing-, but also with several new potential aviation partners.
“What we did was explain to these partners what Bonaire stands for, and to find partners who recognize themselves in what we offer as a Caribbean niche market or as ’boutique destination’.
Also read:
- Police Office Bonaire forced to shoot agressive dog
- Vacancy Director of Operations Division Sint Maarten
- New nonnative reptiles identified on Saba
- Succesful TraDay Event in Hilversum
- DUO opens temporary service centers in the Caribbean Area
- Restored and digitalized Deeds return to St. Eustatius
- Bonaire to get Government Service Centers in Rincon and Antriol
- Bonaire participates in 2021 Routes World Conference
- IMF Expects 6.2% Growth for Latin America & Caribbean
- Van Putten welcomes New Methodist Church Minister
- Prosecutor’s Office, SJIS, KPSM create criminal complaint info leaflet
- Draft environmental legislation in place for businesses
- Hospital admissions Bonaire increases to seven
- Saba introduces Covid-19 Self-Test
- DCNA hosts nature quiz for students