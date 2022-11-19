Bonaire participates in OCTA Ministerial Conference New Caledonia

NOUMEA- A delegation from the Public Entity Bonaire, headed by Island Governor Edison Rijna is present this week at the 19th OCT-EU FORUM and the OCTA MINISTERIAL CONFERENCE Nouméa, New Caledonia. The meetings last from 17 to 22 November 2022.

The OCTs-EU Forum meet annually to bring together OCTs’ authorities, representatives of the Member States and the Commission as well as members of the European Parliament, representatives of the EIB and representatives of the outermost regions.

The OCT-Association (OCTA) Ministerial Conference and trilateral meetings are organised in the margins of the Forum.

The OCT-EU Forum will be chaired by the European Commission, while the OCTA Ministerial Conference will be chaired by New Caledonia.