Bonaire Partners With Condé Nast Traveler

KRALENDIJK- Bonaire has announced its partnership with Condé Nast Traveler, one of the world’s leading travel storytellers. This partnership is an exciting opportunity to showcase Bonaire’s beauty and vibrant culture.

With 8.3 million social media followers and 3 million print subscribers, Condé Nast plays a pivotal role in the travel industry. Whether followers are searching for the latest travel news or the top spots to dine at their dream destination, Condé Nast Traveler proves time and time again that they are the ultimate resource for vacationers.

“This is part of our 100% digital marketing strategy. We are moving away from traditional advertising space and making sure that all of our efforts resemble the uniqueness of our destination and community”, says TCB director Miles Mercera.

This partnership consists of a three-week social media campaign that will run from September 8, 2022 through September 30, 2022 in conjunction with the launch of Bonaire’s new website. Condé Nast will publish a series of promoted social media posts from their official Facebook and Instagram accounts, using imagery and copy from the new brand campaign.

Two phases

The collaboration will roll out in two phases. Condé Nast will launch the first part of the campaign with a 15-second video that highlights some of Bonaire’s best features. The second half will retarget engaged audiences with carousel ads. Altogether, the campaign includes more than 178,000 guaranteed video views and 3,500 clicks.

This partnership will inspire visitors, old and new, from all around the world to visit Bonaire and see the abundant beauty it has to offer.