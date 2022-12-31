31 december 2022 19:33 pm

Bonaire police arrests no less than 15 motorists for DUI during December

KRALENDIJK – The Police Force Caribbean Netherlands (KPCN) has already issued 43 drivers a ticket for driving under influence in the month of December alone. So far, a total of 15 drivers were even arrested, after it turned out that they had far exceeded acceptable limits.

KPCN makes an urgent appeal to motorists not to get behind the wheel under the influence of alcohol. KPCN also warns that the police will check more often and more strictly.

Other violations

Incidentally, KPCN notes that motorists can also be fined for other violations. This concerns driving without a seatbelt or talking on the phone behind the wheel.


