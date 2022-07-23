Bonaire police detains knife-wielding man

KRALENDIJK – Officers of the Dutch Caribbean Police Force arrested a man on Thursday early in the morning who was kicking parked cars on the boulevard of Kralendijk, armed with a knife in his hand.

A patrol of KPCN encountered the man after a report made by a caller to the Police Station, with a knife in his hand. According to KPCN, the man exhibited aggressive behaviour. He was ordered several times to drop the knife.

Although the man eventually dropped the knife, he immediately assumed a fighting position. The officers then decided to detain the 37-year-old suspect with initials E.M.H.