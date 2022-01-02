Bonaire police fire warning shots on New Year’s Eve

- 27Shares
KRALENDIJK – Two police officers on patrol fired warning shots during the night from Friday to Saturday, when their police car was bombarded with heavy fireworks.
The incident happened around 4 o’clock in the morning in the parking area behind Les Galleries mall where many people had gathered in celebrations. A Police Patrol had just arrived in the area, after receiving a call about a fight in the centre of Kralendijk. The situation nearly got out of hand when those present and setting off fireworks, threw a piece of heavy firework under the Police car.
The officers, feeling threatened by the mob and the use of fireworks, pulled out their gun and fired warning shots in the air.
The Dutch Caribbean Police Force (KPCN) says it is still investigating the incident.
