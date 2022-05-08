Bonaire police searches establishment in search of firearm

KRALENDIJK – The Dutch Caribbean Police Force (KPCN) on Saturday evening performed a ‘judicial entry’ at a building on Kaya Nikiboko Nort. According to unconfirmed reports, the establishment in question is the tattoo shop located on the road in question.

The raid is the result of a complaint filed about being threatened with a firearm. “Reports of threats with a firearm are always taken very seriously by us,” said spokeswoman Milushka Hansen on behalf of the KPCN. While two persons are said to have been detained during the police action, this information was not communicated by the Police Department.

Vehicles

Several vehicles reportedly were also seized during the raid. However, KPCN did not yet want to confirm whether a firearm was indeed found during the action.