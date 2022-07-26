26 juli 2022 07:28 am

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

Bonaire Latest news Police and justice

Bonaire police seem to be on the trail of car thieves

4

Changan is sold on Bonaire and Curaçao by Dabboussi Motors

KRALENDIJK- The Dutch Caribbean Police Force (KPCN) seems to be on the trail of thieves who in March 2022 stole a car from a showroom on the island.

On Monday afternoon, the 52-year-old woman with initials H.T. St. J. was arrested on suspicion of involvement in the case. Moments later, a 24-year-old man with the initials E.E.C. arrested on the same charge.

A prize has been awarded by the owner of the vehicle for people who have tips that can lead to the solution of the case.

KPCN say that investigation in the case is still ongoing. 

Thank you for sharing

Also read

More news

Top vacancies

More vacancies

en English
nl Nederlandses Españolde Deutschfr Françaispt Portuguêszh-CN 简体中文en English
error: Content is protected !!