Bonaire present at Toronto Outdoor Adventure Show

TORONTO- Tourism Corporation Bonaire Corporation (TCB) and seven on-island partners joined forces for the Toronto Outdoor Adventure Show held from February 23rd to 25th, 2024.

“Participating in events like the Toronto Outdoor Adventure Show is a key component of our diversification strategy. By engaging with new markets in Canada, we aim to stimulate interest in Bonaire and leverage the recent launch of direct flights by WestJet . This proactive approach aligns with our goal of continuously expanding our reach and showcasing the unparalleled beauty and adventure opportunities that Bonaire offers” says TCB Director Miles Mercera.

Representing the island were Bonaire Hotel and Tourism Association (BONHATA),Captain Don’s Habitat, Delfins Beach Resort, Dive Friends, Divi Flamingo Beach Resort, Grand Windsock, Plaza Beach & Dive Resort and Tourism Corporation Bonaire.