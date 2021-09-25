Bonaire presents new Covid-risk Country List

- 18Shares
Kralendijk – Bonaire will use a new list of countries from Monday, September 27, 2021, based on their local Covid infection rate. Brazil, Venezuela, the United Kingdom and the United States remain on the new list of very high-risk countries for the island.
Haiti is included in the list for the first time and is considered a very high-risk country. Canada, Jamaica and Puerto Rico are now also on the list for the first time, they are high-risk countries.
The list of so-called high-risk countries has become longer now that countries that were formerly very high-risk countries have become high-risk countries from September 27, such as Argentina, Colombia, the Dominican Republic.
For a complete overview of the risk countries and the conditions for traveling to Bonaire from those countries, see www.bonairecrisis.com/reizen Bonaire distinguishes four risk levels, very low, low, high and very high. The risk levels are determined based on the number of COVID-19 infections in a country.
Islands
Saba and Sint Eustatius remain islands with a very low risk. Aruba, Curaçao and Sint Maarten remain high-risk countries. There are countries that are no longer on the country list, this is because very few travelers come to Bonaire from those countries. Countries have now also been added to the list, because many travelers come to the island from there.
More information for travelers can be found at the Government’s crisis website: www.bonairecrisis.com
