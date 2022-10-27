27 oktober 2022 05:01 am

Bonaire ranks #18 in the Condé Nast Traveler’s 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards

Photo: Kimberly Angela

Kralendijk (October 26th, 2022) – Condé Nast Traveler’s 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards ranked Bonaire as #18 in the Top Islands in the Caribbean and Atlantic.

While the ABC islands were previously grouped together in the past, they’ve been separated out this year. The news can be seen on Condé Nast Traveler’s website and in the November print issue of the magazine.

Voting started early April and ended on June 30th, 2022. Tourism Corporation Bonaire would like to thank everyone that voted for Bonaire and also shared this information with their friends and family to vote for the island.

Condé Nast Traveler is the leading U.S. travel magazine. These annual awards are the longest running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry. The winners of the Readers’ Choice Awards, which is selected entirely by readers’ votes, represent the best of the best.

