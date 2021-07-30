Bonaire Reaches important Milestone in Vaccination Campaign













Kralendijk – Bonaire has reached an important milestone in the fight against the novel Coronavirus, now that 80.5% of 18-year-olds and older have had at least one corona jab.

There are now 13,113 people fully vaccinated, which is 69.2% of the target group of 18 years and older. In the age group of 12 to 17 years, 23.9% had the injection at least once. The goal is that eventually 85 % of the over 18s and young people between the ages of 12 and 17 are fully vaccinated.

In the month of August, residents can get the first or second shot on Saturdays at at Kompleho Deportivo Jorge Nicolaas from 9 AM to 2 PM.

Important

Now that the more contagious delta variant is on the island, it is important that people who have not yet received the first or second shot do so. People who are fully vaccinated are less likely to become seriously ill if infected.

According to Bonaire Government, the island has enough Pfizer vaccines to ensure that as many people as possible are vaccinated. Residents who have questions about the vaccine can call 0800 0900 free of charge during office hours. People can make an appointment through this number to get a shot with the Pfizer vaccine.