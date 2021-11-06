Bonaire registers 20th Covid-fatality

- 1Share
KRALENDIJK- Bonaire on Saturday has registered the 20th deadly victin to the Covid-19 pandemic, after one more person passed away.
Saturdays figures are mixed, with ‘only’ nine new cases and 14 recoveries. This makes the total figure of active cases go down by six.
The current week has not been a good week with many daily infections and an increase in the total number of active Covid-19 cases. The difference with the other Dutch Caribbean islands continues to be stark.
