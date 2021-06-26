Kralendijk- Three people out of the 21 who went in for a Covid-test yesterday at the Public Health testing center turned out positive.
As one of the active cases recovered, the total number of active cases has gone up with two, to a total of 10 on Saturday.
On Thursday Public Health doctor Marian Luinstra said the Government was not really alarmed at small flare ups, especially as symptoms in these cases are mild. At the same time, all samples taken at the moment are also shipped to The Netherlands to see which strain is present on the island.
Also read:
- St. Eustatius will Open to Tourists on August 2nd
- Bonaire Registers 3 new Covid-infections on Saturday
- Royal Decoration Committee Statia asks Public to Submit Names
- Nevis Tourism Authority Mourns Passing Of Leading Hotelier, Dr. ‘Doc’ Meguid
- Tension among Winair Pilots about Prolonged Salary Cuts
- Winair Returns to Bonaire with Weekly Flight
- 1 new infection and 1 recovery Bonaire
- Lodi Project is Making Huge Progress
- Prison Sentence for Man who killed Fellow Student on Saba
- Also want to be a foster parent?
- Join DCNA’s Free Big Live Nature Quiz and Win a Sailing Trip
- Update: Measures for Carnival on Statia
- Container full of Gas Cylinders Topples over on South Pier Bonaire
- US and Dutch Travelers can soon travel to Bonaire without any Covid test
- 54 MBO students on Bonaire Register for Corona Vaccine