Bonaire Registers 3 new Covid-infections on Saturday















Kralendijk- Three people out of the 21 who went in for a Covid-test yesterday at the Public Health testing center turned out positive.

As one of the active cases recovered, the total number of active cases has gone up with two, to a total of 10 on Saturday.

On Thursday Public Health doctor Marian Luinstra said the Government was not really alarmed at small flare ups, especially as symptoms in these cases are mild. At the same time, all samples taken at the moment are also shipped to The Netherlands to see which strain is present on the island.