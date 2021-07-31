Bonaire registers zero new cases on Saturday

- 2Shares
Kralendijk- In spite of a massive number of 324 tests on Bonaire on Friday, there are no new infections on Saturday, July 31, 2021.
There is no change in active numbers, which stands at 18 cases.
The amount of people tested includes travelers who have arrived out of high risk countries longer than 5 days ago.
