Bonaire relaxes travel conditions for travelers from BES and CAS islands

KRALENDIJK – Bonaire will relax the travel conditions for travelers from the BES and CAS islands from February 12, 2022. Fully vaccinated travelers from Curaçao, Aruba and St. Maarten no longer need to do a PCR or antigen test to come to Bonaire.

Travelers from those islands who are not fully vaccinated or unvaccinated must have a PCR test within 48 hours before departure or an antigen test within 24 hours before departure. Travelers from Saba and St. Eustatius to Bonaire only need to complete a health declaration.

Omikron

Bonaire had tightened the travel conditions to come to the island since December 22, 2021 in connection with the Omicron variant. The travel conditions would be adjusted again when the situation allows. On the BES and CAS islands, the Omicron peak is now over. That is why the travel conditions for travelers from these islands to Bonaire have now been adjusted.