Bonaire returns to DEMA Dive Show

DEMA 2019 | Foto TCB

KRALENDIJK- After a year of absence, a delegation from Bonaire will be present again this year at the DEMA Show in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 2021 Show will take place between November 16 and 19, 2021 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Last year the Show could not take place due to the measures surrounding Covid. That is why the Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB), together with the Bonaire Hotel and Tourism Association (Bonhata) and other partners, were already preparing for this year’s Show.

In addition to TCB and Bonhata, Buddy Dive Resort, Captain Don’s Habitat, Courtyard by Marriott, Divi Flamingo Beach Resort, Grand Windsock, Plaza Beach & Dive Resort, Resort Bonaire, Tourism and VIP Diving are also present.

Pavilion

This year the Bonaire Pavilion will be close to the main entrance of the exhibition hall, so that visitors, sellers and trading partners who come to the exhibition cannot miss the Bonaire Pavilion. In addition, there is also a ‘hospitality area’ in the Bonaire Pavilion, decorated with the ‘look & feel’ of Bonaire, where visitors, sellers and partners can sit, relax and/or meet with trading partners.