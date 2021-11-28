28 November 2021 18:21 pm

Bonaire rocked by house robbery combined with molestation

KRALENDIJK – In the early morning hours of Saturday, a home robbery was reported to the Dutch Caribbean Police Force (KPCN).

During the robbery by three men with covered faces, the residents were tied up and threatened with a firearm and a machete. 

In addition, the victims were allegedly sexually assaulted. KPCN says it is investigating the matter.

