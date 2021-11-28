- 25Shares
KRALENDIJK – In the early morning hours of Saturday, a home robbery was reported to the Dutch Caribbean Police Force (KPCN).
During the robbery by three men with covered faces, the residents were tied up and threatened with a firearm and a machete.
In addition, the victims were allegedly sexually assaulted. KPCN says it is investigating the matter.
Also read:
- St. Eustatius and Saba celebrate inaugural Makana trip
- First annual Safety & Security week at Curaçao Airport completed
- AFBW and BWM will be negotiating a Collective Labor Agreement
- Bonaire rocked by house robbery combined with molestation
- Hospital Bonaire tightens rules once more
- Welding training started on St. Eustatius
- Group 5 primary school plants trees together with STINAPA
- Two large cruise ships in Bonaire for the first time after Covid-break
- No support on Bonaire for Corona self-tests at school
- Work moves ahead at Saba’s Botanical Garden
- Gradual adjustment in Covid-measures
- Fireman Reid Barnes Jr. remembered by Saba’s Fire Department
- AB Carrental takes over Island Car Rental fleet in Bonaire
- Car rolls over at Donkey beach
- First visit of cruise ship Mein Schiff 1 to Bonaire