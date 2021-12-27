Bonaire sees First fireworks show of the season 













KRALENDIJK- On Sunday the first public fireworks show took place on the bay of Kralendijk. The show was hosted by fireworks salesman Ray Finies.

The spectacle, which lasted short but intense, brought many people to their feet. Traffic on the waterfront came to a standstill from Playa Pabou to the Divi Flamingo hotel shortly before the start of the show until well after the show. The fireworks were set off from the Chicu Mercelina pier.

Especially visitors to the island were delighted by the spectacle.