Bonaire sees more positive COVID-19 tests again

KRALENDIJK- Bonaire has seen an increase in both the number of people who are being tested and the number of positive tests in recent weeks.

According to figures from the Public Entity Bonaire, the number of people tested has increased by 40% in a week. In addition, the number of new positive test results increased by 25%. The so-called incidence (number of new reports per 100,000 people) also rose to over 300.

The Government of Bonaire thus concludes that the number of positive tests is the highest since the beginning of May of this year. It is also striking that the incidence, in contrast to the situation in the European Netherlands, has not yet decreased.

On the other hand, it is noted that the number of people who end up in hospital with Corona on Bonaire remains very low. Last week, one person was admitted to the hospital due to COVID-19 related symptoms.