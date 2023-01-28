Bonaire should get a new fast ferry service between Bonaire and Curaçao

KRALENDIJK- A collaboration between the Instituto pa Desaroyo Ekonomiko Boneriano (IDEB) under the chairmanship of Caryl (Hans Els) and the shipping company Caribbean Fast Ferry Company (CFFC) should lead to a viable ferry connection between Bonaire and Curaçao.

IDEB describes itself as a lobby organization with an activist investment vision. CFFC is represented by Erich Perigault Monte and would be a company with 30 years of experience in Maritime transport.

During a press conference last week, IDEB and CFFC presented their project under the name “Ban Krea Union, Ban Han habri transporte Maritimo” (Let’s create unity through a maritime connection, editor.)

“A good connection with a fast ferry for passenger transport and any urgent packages will make a major contribution to the transport between the islands for both the local population and any tourists who want to use it,” said the initiators.

According to Els and Monte, the ferry will have a main office on Bonaire. The intended ferry can travel between the islands at a speed of 22 knots, which means that the distance between the two islands can be covered within 3 hours.

The initiators promise that the new ferry to be built will have modern technology and navigation equipment. The ferry would be designed by a Dutch designer, taking into account the sea conditions between the islands. “This type of Fast Ferry Catamaran can handle waves of up to four metres,” say Els and Monte.

Investment

Although, according to the initiators, the project will require a significant investment, they do not provide any details about the financing of the project. A envisioned lifespan of at least 15 years for the depreciation of the investment is however mentioned.

The idea of a Fast Ferry between the islands is not new. Previous projects, including that of the Flamingo Fast Ferry which operated under the name Chogogo, never materialize or miserably failed.

